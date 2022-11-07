Week 11 Odds: West Virginia vs Oklahoma

West Virginia has its backs against the wall as one more loss will eliminate them from being able to participate in a bowl game this season. They have to win each of their remaining three games and it starts this weekend with Oklahoma.

According to SI Sportsbook, Oklahoma enters the matchup as 8-point favorites and the total for the game currently sits at 65.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of West Virginia's last six games.

West Virginia is 1-4 SU in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of West Virginia's last seven games.

WVU is 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against Big 12 opponents.

OKLAHOMA TRENDS

Oklahoma is 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Oklahoma is 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games against West Virginia.

Oklahoma is 9-0 SU in their last nine games against West Virginia.

The total has gone OVER in four of Oklahoma's last six games.

Oklahoma is 3-6 ATS in their last nine games played in Week 11.

