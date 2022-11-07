Skip to main content

Week 11 Odds: West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Oddsmakers have released the opening numbers for this week's WVU game.

West Virginia has its backs against the wall as one more loss will eliminate them from being able to participate in a bowl game this season. They have to win each of their remaining three games and it starts this weekend with Oklahoma.

According to SI Sportsbook, Oklahoma enters the matchup as 8-point favorites and the total for the game currently sits at 65.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of West Virginia's last six games.

West Virginia is 1-4 SU in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of West Virginia's last seven games.

WVU is 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against Big 12 opponents.

OKLAHOMA TRENDS

Oklahoma is 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Oklahoma is 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games against West Virginia.

Oklahoma is 9-0 SU in their last nine games against West Virginia.

The total has gone OVER in four of Oklahoma's last six games.

Oklahoma is 3-6 ATS in their last nine games played in Week 11.

