September 20, 2021
Week 4 Odds: West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma

The Mountaineers are massive underdogs in this week's Big 12 opener.
West Virginia held on to beat No. 15 Virginia Tech last Saturday after nearly blowing a 20-point lead. The Mountaineer defense made a big stand at the goal line in the final minute of the game to preserve the lead and allow the offense to take a knee to seal the deal. This was Neal Brown's 2nd win over a top 25 opponent since arriving to Morgantown and it couldn't have come at a better time against a better opponent. 

Now, it's time for the Mountaineers to turn the page as they start their preparation for their Big 12 opener on the road at Oklahoma. The Sooners have not lived up to their preseason expectations despite owning a 3-0 record. They survived a scare from Tulane in week one, throttled a bad Western Carolina team 76-0, and had trouble finding the end zone against Nebraska. Last week was the first time that the Sooners' offense didn't score at least 27 points in 65 games. Things haven't been smooth sailing for Oklahoma but they are without a doubt the most talented team in the Big 12 conference. 

According to SI Sportsbook, the Sooners have opened up as 16.5-point favorites over the Mountaineers with the total sitting at 58.5. West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread this season, while Oklahoma is 1-2.

Kickoff between the Sooners and Mountaineers is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

