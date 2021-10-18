Week 8 Odds: West Virginia at TCU

West Virginia returns to action this week on the road at TCU following their much-needed bye. The Mountaineers are hoping to get off the schneid after having lost three straight games to open up Big 12 Conference play and have lost seven straight road contests dating back to last season.

WVU head coach Neal Brown said that they're going to make some subtle changes offensively to try and get things turned around but nothing major. Senior quarterback Jarret Doege is still expected to be the starter despite his struggles through the first half of the season.

According to SI Sportsbook, the TCU Horned Frogs are currently four-point favorites and the total is sitting at 58.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

WVU is 3-3 ATS this season.

WVU is 1-2 ATS in road games.

The UNDER has cashed in four of WVU's six games.

WVU is 5-0 ATS in their last five games against TCU.

WVU is 4-1 SU in their last five games against TCU.

WVU is 0-7 SU in their last seven road games.

TCU TRENDS

TCU is 1-4-1 ATS this season.

TCU is 0-3-1 ATS in home games.

The OVER has cashed in four of TCU's six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the last seven games vs WVU.

TCU is 5-2 SU in their last seven home games.

TCU is 7-1 SU in their last eight games playing as the favorite.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.