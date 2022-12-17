Skip to main content

West Virginia Defensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia takes another BIG loss to the portal

According to Matt Zenitz of on3.com, West Virginia University defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson (95) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The redshirt junior had his most productive season in 2021, registering 31 tackles, including a team-leading 9.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks last season, and a team-high five pass deflection to earn All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention. 

He finishes his Mountaineer career with 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and seven pass deflections. 

