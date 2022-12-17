West Virginia Defensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal
West Virginia takes another BIG loss to the portal
According to Matt Zenitz of on3.com, West Virginia University defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The redshirt junior had his most productive season in 2021, registering 31 tackles, including a team-leading 9.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks last season, and a team-high five pass deflection to earn All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention.
He finishes his Mountaineer career with 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and seven pass deflections.
