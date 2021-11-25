Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Clemson RB Transfer

    The Mountaineers get a big addition to the running back room.
    Moments ago, former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he will be transferring to West Virginia.

    In three years at Clemson, Dixon rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 carries. With Leddie Brown set to depart for the NFL, the Mountaineers will have a very inexperienced backfield that will consist of Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr., and Jaylen Anderson. 

    Dixon will have an opportunity to come in and compete right away for major playing time. He could have two years of eligibility remaining.

