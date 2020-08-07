West Virginia Pursuing FCS All-American Transfer

With so many uncertainties surrounding the upcoming FCS football season, James Madison safety D'Angelo Amos made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. There is growing belief that the FCS will not be playing football due to the pandemic and the financial shortcomings that will come with it, thus leaving a bunch of players in an unusual situation.

Amos is likely to be the first of many top FCS players that hit the transfer portal late in the game to be able to play this upcoming season. It is not a given that the FBS will play this fall, but there's definitely a much better chance that they are able to get the season off the ground.

According to Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record, Amos has already heard from a multitude of teams, including West Virginia. Despite being in the portal, Amos is open to returning to James Madison "if things work out", per Madia's report.

Amos was named an FCS All-American as a punt returner in 2019 and currently sits second in punt return yardage in JMU history (1,259 yards). To go with that, he has also returned five of those punts for touchdowns in his first three seasons. On the defensive side of the ball, Amos finished with 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Amos would have immediate eligibility with one year remaining.

