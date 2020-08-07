MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

West Virginia Pursuing FCS All-American Transfer

Schuyler Callihan

With so many uncertainties surrounding the upcoming FCS football season, James Madison safety D'Angelo Amos made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. There is growing belief that the FCS will not be playing football due to the pandemic and the financial shortcomings that will come with it, thus leaving a bunch of players in an unusual situation.

Amos is likely to be the first of many top FCS players that hit the transfer portal late in the game to be able to play this upcoming season. It is not a given that the FBS will play this fall, but there's definitely a much better chance that they are able to get the season off the ground.

According to Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record, Amos has already heard from a multitude of teams, including West Virginia. Despite being in the portal, Amos is open to returning to James Madison "if things work out", per Madia's report.

Amos was named an FCS All-American as a punt returner in 2019 and currently sits second in punt return yardage in JMU history (1,259 yards). To go with that, he has also returned five of those punts for touchdowns in his first three seasons. On the defensive side of the ball, Amos finished with 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Amos would have immediate eligibility with one year remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WVU Makes Top 7 for JUCO Corner, Decision Timeline Announced

The Mountaineers are officially in the mix for junior college cornerback Kamal Hadden

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Eastern Kentucky Player Leaves Team Citing Concern Over Player Safety

This is not a good look for Eastern Kentucky football, no matter how you look at it

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Esa Ahmad Joining Hungarian Pro Team

Former West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad to continue pro basketball career overseas

Schuyler Callihan

Jordan Brewster Makes the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team

WVU defender Jordan Brewster is voted to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer team

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

BREAKING: West Virginia Flips Miami Linebacker Commit

The Mountaineers have added to their 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Kerry Martin Opts Out of 2020 Season

West Virginia will be down a safety come this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Dolphins Waive Former WVU Long Snapper Rex Sunahara

It could be a short experience with the folks in Miami for Rex Sunahara

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: WVU LB Commit Ja'Corey Hammett Highlights & Analysis

Ja'Corey Hammett brings an "old school" approach to the football field

Christopher Hall

Top In-State Recruit Isaiah Johnson Chooses College Destination

A decision has been made for cornerback Isaiah Johnson

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WVU Announces Refunds for Chick-Fil-A Season Opener

WVU releases information on season opener refunds and announces decisions will be made soon on the 2020 schedule and fan attendance.

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP