West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs. TCU
On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference matchup at TCU.
SPEAR Scottie Young Jr. is not on the depth chart after missing the previous game versus Baylor. Jackie Mathews took his spot against Baylor and this week's depth chart. BANDIT Jared Bartlett got the starting nod after appearing on the two-line the week leading up to Baylor and is listed as a starter this week.
However, practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.
West Virginia and TCU are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 pm EST on ESPNU.
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene
RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr.
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather
WR (Z): Isaiah Esdale OR Sean Ryan, Sam Brown
WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith
WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich
TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks
Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard
Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone
Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White
Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White
Right Tackle: Parker Moorer OR Wyatt Milum
DEFENSE
DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons
DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson
DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton
BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr
MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens
WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon
LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin
RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Charles Woods
FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks
CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger
SPEAR: Jackie Mathews, Charles Woods
SPECIAL TEAMS:
K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter
P: Tyler Sumpter
KO: Evan Staley
H: Graeson Malashevich
LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley
KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown
PR: Reese Smith, OR Winston Wright Jr., OR Isaiah Esdale
