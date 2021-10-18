    • October 18, 2021
    West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs. TCU

    The Mountaineers reveal two-deep ahead of TCU
    On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference matchup at TCU.

    SPEAR Scottie Young Jr. is not on the depth chart after missing the previous game versus Baylor. Jackie Mathews took his spot against Baylor and this week's depth chart. BANDIT Jared Bartlett got the starting nod after appearing on the two-line the week leading up to Baylor and is listed as a starter this week. 

     However, practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.

    West Virginia and TCU are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 pm EST on ESPNU.

    OFFENSE

    QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

    RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr.

    WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

    WR (Z): Isaiah Esdale OR Sean Ryan, Sam Brown

    WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

    WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

    TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

    Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

    Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

    Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

    Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White

    Right Tackle: Parker Moorer OR Wyatt Milum

    DEFENSE

    DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

    DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

    DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

    BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr

    MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

    WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

    LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin

    RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Charles Woods

    FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

    CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger

    SPEAR: Jackie Mathews, Charles Woods

    SPECIAL TEAMS:

    K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

    P: Tyler Sumpter

    KO: Evan Staley

    H: Graeson Malashevich

    LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley

    KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown

    PR: Reese Smith, OR Winston Wright Jr., OR Isaiah Esdale

    Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James (13) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
