West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs. TCU

On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference matchup at TCU.

SPEAR Scottie Young Jr. is not on the depth chart after missing the previous game versus Baylor. Jackie Mathews took his spot against Baylor and this week's depth chart. BANDIT Jared Bartlett got the starting nod after appearing on the two-line the week leading up to Baylor and is listed as a starter this week.

However, practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.

West Virginia and TCU are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 pm EST on ESPNU.

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr.

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

WR (Z): Isaiah Esdale OR Sean Ryan, Sam Brown

WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White

Right Tackle: Parker Moorer OR Wyatt Milum

DEFENSE

DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr

MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin

RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Charles Woods

FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger

SPEAR: Jackie Mathews, Charles Woods

SPECIAL TEAMS:

K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

P: Tyler Sumpter

KO: Evan Staley

H: Graeson Malashevich

LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown

PR: Reese Smith, OR Winston Wright Jr., OR Isaiah Esdale

