West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be hitting the road one last time in the 2020 season as they will head out to Ames, Iowa this Saturday to take on Iowa State. Monday evening, the team released its depth chart for this week's game vs the Cyclones.

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall

RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Ali Jennings

WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

WR (Z): Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale

SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Reese Smith

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

LT: Brandon Yates, Nick Malone

LG: Zach Frazier OR James Gmiter, Blaine Scott

C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier

RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White

RT: Briason Mays, John Hughes

DEFENSE

DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor

NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson

DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr., Jalen Thornton

BANDIT: Dylan Tonkery, Jared Bartlett

WILL: Exree Loe, Josh Chandler-Semedo

MIKE: Tony Fields II, Dylan Tonkery

SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus

CB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews

CB Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.

FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long

CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

H: Graeson Malashevich

P: Kolton McGhee OR Tyler Sumpter

KO: Casey Legg, Kolton McGhee

LS: Kyle Poland, JP Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich

