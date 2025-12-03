West Virginia Secures Commitment of High-Upside DL Yendor Mack

The West Virginia University football program has added a major piece to its 2026 recruiting class, landing defensive lineman Yendor Mack on the first day of the early signing period. Mack chose the Mountaineers over Michigan State.

Follow him on X: @MackYendor

Height: 6’3” Weight: 295

Hometown: Harrisburg, PA

High School: Susquehanna Township High School

Other offers: Akron, Albany, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Georgetown, Howard, Michigan State, Monmouth, Morgan State, New Hampshire, Old Dominion, Richmond, Stony Brook, and Towson.

Scouting Report

Mack is quick and powerful at the point of attack, consistently winning early in reps with his burst and strong hands. He fires off the ball with leverage, allowing him to stand up blockers and control gaps with impressive force for his size. His first-step quickness gives him the ability to shoot into the backfield before plays develop, making him a disruptive presence against both the run and pass.

He shows excellent pursuit speed for a 295-pound lineman, closing ground quickly and finishing plays with force. Whether chasing down ball carriers from the backside or collapsing the pocket, Mack’s motor and agility allow him to stay involved beyond the initial engagement. His ability to redirect and flatten down the line makes him a threat to create tackles for loss on any snap.

One of the most encouraging traits in his film is his ability to handle double teams. Mack has shown he can anchor, split blocks, and maintain balance even when interior lines try to neutralize him with size and numbers. That strength and body control give him real value as a versatile defensive tackle who can occupy space, shed blocks, and still make plays.

Projected Playing Time

Mack will need time to adjust to the speed and physical demands of the collegiate level, and his freshman-year playing time will likely depend on how quickly he develops during the offseason. He could see early action if he carves out a role on special teams, but his most realistic path to meaningful snaps will come with continued growth and refinement. By year three, he projects as a strong candidate to earn a significant place in the defensive line rotation, with the potential to become a reliable contributor up front.

Later tonight, we will have our annual National Signing Day special on our YouTube Page (West Virginia On SI). Be sure to subscribe to the channel to get a notification the second the episode drops. On this year's show, we'll be joined by offensive lineman Camden Goforth and pass rusher Noah Tishendorf. We'll offer a full breakdown of the 2026 class, discussing who could contribute or start from day one, who may need some time to develop, under-the-radar signees, and what the remaining needs are for the Mountaineers in the transfer portal.