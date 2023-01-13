Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Kent State Wide Receiver Transfer

The Mountaineers add to the receiver room.

Former Kent State do-it-all threat, Ja'Shaun Poke fills two major needs for West Virginia - wide receiver and kick returner. The Mountaineers have lost their top four receivers from the 2022 season as Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James entered the 2023 NFL Draft while Kaden Prather and Reese Smith bolted for the portal.

James handled the kick return duties this past season returning 11 kicks for 204 yards. Poke returned 14 kicks for 411 yards, averaging nearly 30 yards per return while also hauling in 31 receptions for 362 yards and a touchdown. Depending on what other additions are made to the WVU receiver room, Poke could see an increased role on offense.

Poke will have just one year of eligibility remaining.

