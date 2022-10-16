Skip to main content

West Virginia - Texas Tech TV and Kickoff Announced

West Virginia and Texas Tech will square off under the lights

On Sunday, the Big 12 Conference announced the matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) in Lubbock (TX) will kickoff at approximately 3:00 and broadcast on FS1. 

West Virginia is 6-5 all-time versus Texas Tech but has lost the last three meetings. The Mountaineers are 3-2 against the Red Raiders in Lubbock. 

