West Virginia - Texas Tech TV and Kickoff Announced
West Virginia and Texas Tech will square off under the lights
On Sunday, the Big 12 Conference announced the matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) in Lubbock (TX) will kickoff at approximately 3:00 and broadcast on FS1.
West Virginia is 6-5 all-time versus Texas Tech but has lost the last three meetings. The Mountaineers are 3-2 against the Red Raiders in Lubbock.
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly