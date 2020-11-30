West Virginia vs Oklahoma Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced (Sort of)
Schuyler Callihan
Moments ago, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia's final home game and final game of the regular season vs Oklahoma will kickoff at either noon or 3:30 p.m. EST and will be aired on ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2.
This will mark the 2nd straight year West Virginia has gone without a home night game.
