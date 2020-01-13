West Virginia's Offensive Players that Can Win the Offseason

After an exciting 2019 season, the Mountaineers look to grow and have a strong 2020. Coaches expect their players to “win the off-season” by growing stronger both physically and mentally and expect them to work every day between the end of last season and Saturday, September 5 in Atlanta against Florida State. The 2019 campaign was not the easiest to watch for Mountaineer fans, but here is a list of names who are expected to build during the off-season and bring the Mountaineers to the next level in the Big 12.

Guys that can win the offseason:

Chase Behrndt

Behrndt is a rising redshirt senior with a lot of experience. Last season he appeared in 11 games and started 10 of those games. In 2019, he didn’t give up a single sack which is very impressive because West Virginia faced its share of quality defenses with talented defensive lineman. Behrndt is big and strong and brings smart decision making to this offensive line and can be someone who can be relied on to make audibles on the line. After losing Colton McKivitz to graduation/NFL Draft, look for Behrndt to step up and be the leader on the offensive line for this offense.

Sean Ryan

Ryan appeared in only eight games for West Virginia in 2019 due to injury, but seemed to make a recovery towards the end of the season. The Temple transfer is a threat for this offense to become a big time playmaker and can be a consistent target for the quarterback in crunch time. He was able to help mentor the younger receivers on the team when he was hurt and now he can help them on the field. Look for Ryan to be used more on third down situations and in the red zone in 2020 because he probably has the best hands on the team.

Winston Wright Jr.

Wright Jr. made the most out of his opportunity during his freshman season by providing a spark for the offense in multiple areas of the game. His biggest play of the season was a speedy 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the game versus Baylor that helped West Virginia stay in the game. Wright Jr. has shown flashes of a young Tavon Austin, a tad smaller than other receivers but much faster than anyone else on the field. Mountaineer fans should be excited about him for the future.

Ali Jennings

Another true freshman, Jennings was put into a situation where he was asked to play a lot of snaps early and often in 2019. He was tied for fourth on the team with 19 catches and had 192 yards and one touchdown on the year. Jennings brought a maturity to the field that is unexpected for a true freshman, but along with Wright Jr., the receiver position has a bright future in Morgantown.

Michael Brown

Brown played a significant amount of snaps in 2019 for the Mountaineers and will be depended upon to take a leap in 2020. Brown is a big and powerful lineman who is solid in pass protection and gives his QB more than enough time to find the open receiver. With Brown on one side, and Behrndt on the other, the Mountaineers will have a solid and experienced offensive line in 2020.