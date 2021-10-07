What Baylor HC Dave Aranda Said About West Virginia

WVU's defense

"They're multiple. They're not a bend but don't break defense. They're more of an attacking brand. I think there are some differences from West Virginia from last year to this. I thought last year there was probably more individual production at all three levels, defensive line, linebackers, and db's. Now, there's not quite as much but there's more team defense. They're probably better coached, there's a lot of technique on film, a lot of discipline, gap controls. It creates challenges for us for sure. In the run game, they're very disruptive."

Jarret Doege and receivers

"Quarterback is savvy. The receiving corps is very impressive. They'll take the fade balls. There's a fair amount of all go's, so they'll throw it up. I think their slot receiver is one of the better slot receivers we've seen this far. The quarterback has limited ability to move in the pocket but knows where he's going to put the ball. His decision-making and processing is pretty impressive."

Leddie Brown

"He's physical. They're a duo play scheme. A lot of double teams at the point of attack. The running back is patient and physical to where he can hit it downhill or he can bounce it. Offensively, I know there's been some challenging games but they've got the pieces and they're looking to get everything clicking and we want them to wait another week for that to happen."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.W