What if Pat White Didn't Go Down vs Pitt in 2007?

It's a night West Virginia fans don't want to revisit, one they would like to forget and wish that this game never happened. On December 1st, 2007, West Virginia played host to bitter rival, Pitt for the 100th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It wasn't just another game and another year playing your most fierce rival, but with a win, West Virginia would have clinched a spot in the BCS National Championship game.

The Mountaineers would have faced No. 1 Ohio State and it's a matchup that many think West Virginia would have actually won. There aren't many instances where West Virginia would be considered favorites over the Buckeyes, but this would have been one of them.

Going back to the heartbreaking loss, it was the worst nightmare for Mountaineer fans coming true. No one across the country, and I mean no one, expected a 3-8 team to hang with the Mountaineers. West Virginia had too much offensive firepower and just hung 66 points on No. 20 Connecticut the week prior. To think Pitt even had a fighters chance was considered silly.

Unfortunately, for the Mountaineers, everything that could go wrong, would go wrong. Kicker Pat McAfee, who was one of the nation's best kickers had the worst night of his career missing two kicks - one from 20 yards out, the next from 32. Had those two kicks sailed through the uprights, it could have changed things. Despite McAfee's off night, it wasn't his fault. The offense could not move the ball whatsoever. Pat White went down with an injury with five minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter and would not return until the six minute mark in the 4th quarter. Star running back Steve Slaton only rushed for 11 yards on nine carries, while Noel Devine also totaled 11 yards, but on seven carries.

What would have happened had Pat White not been injured? The Mountaineers would have won a national championship- I firmly believe that. Yes, the offense that night was anemic to say the least, but there's no doubt that at some point, White would have got that offense going and broke off a huge play or two, maybe even three.

Not only would the Mountaineers have likely won the national title, but it could have changed the entire future of West Virginia football. Does Rich Rodriguez still leave for Michigan? Does Steve Slaton still skip his senior year? Does West Virginia maybe win back-to-back national titles? Does Bill Stewart, Dana Holgorsen or Neal Brown ever become the head coach at West Virginia? This one result changed so much of West Virginia's football history. These are all questions that will forever go unanswered, but just think: what could have been.

