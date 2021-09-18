What Neal Brown Said Following the Win Over Virginia Tech

Opening Statement

"Really happy for our team, for our fans. I'm warn out. I feel like I played. This was going to be a grind it out game from the start. I thought it was very evenly matched. They're a very well-coached team. Going into it we talked about four keys to the game. Special teams, rushing the football, explosive plays, and turnovers. In football, there's such a swing in momentum and if you were in the stadium, you felt it. Little plays end up being a big deal. Winning is hard and I thought this was going to be a defining moment for us and this team, where we're at."

Lack of offense late in the game

"They were blitzing off both edges, so they did a good job coming off. We got in some bad down and distances and I think that's fair. We may have taken the air out of it too early. The only thing they did really defensively is they really compressed us on the edge withe edge pressure."

Red zone defense

"I thought today was the best overall. We had a couple errors like, they had a couple of those explosive plays there. We did some things that shouldn't happen. We gave up 3rd and 25 where the quarterback scrambled up. But in the red zone we did some really good things. Outside of a few plays, I thought that was the best job we've done of rushing the passer and the best job we've done on all three levels playing quality team defense."

Doege's turnovers

"The sack fumble, that happened really fast and I'm not sure if we even touched him. The last one, I'll take responsibility for it. They did a good job playing it so credit to them. We were trying to hit something that we thought could hit quick cause we had a hard time protecting late in the third, early in the fourth. He floated the ball a little bit. We wanted to throw that in the ground, but again, I'll take the hit on that because I should put him in a better position."

Putting the game away

"I kept telling our offensive guys like, if we could just get to 30 I felt like we had it and we just couldn't get there. I felt like it we could get to 30 the game was won. There wasn't enough possessions in the game and we were running the football well enough that we could run it out. We just didn't manage it very well the last two drives."

2-QB system

"There's a science to it, honestly. It's not easy to sit and go in. We had the drive there where he dropped the snap, we had a pass play that we felt really good about with him in the game. He [Garrett Greene] was really excited early. He missed a big run but then he came back and had a couple of really good runs. I'll be able to tell you better when we come back in here on Tuesday but we'll get better at playing both of them.'

