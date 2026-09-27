What Rich Rodriguez Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma State

I don't know if offensively we were moving okay, but defensively, you know, we didn't play well at all the whole time. We gave up 609 yards. Didn't give our guys a chance.

It's the head coach's responsibility to make sure we have a plan that can succeed, and it didn't succeed. So, I didn't do a good job of making sure our plan was going to help us succeed. So offensively, there was some good stuff, but there were some things we missed in the passing game, and I'll have to watch the film to see what that is, but defensively, it was nothing.

Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker throwing for 389 yards three touchdowns

He's a good passer and he's got great vision. He made some great deep throws, but guys are wide open. But when you don't pressure the guy at all, as far as getting some pressure on him and let him get comfortable. Good players like that, an NFL quarterback, is going to beat you. One or two times we got pressure and got a tipped pass or something, but other than that, we never got any pressure.

Was the biggest issue the lack of pressure?

That's just one issue of one side of the ball. I mean, offensively, we can't get a first down. We have one yard to get. I don't know what was happening. A couple pass-play protections broke down a little bit, missed some stuff, but I felt confident enough we'd be able to move the ball,

But we had long drives, they had long drives, and then when we all of a sudden had a couple of short drives and let them get up by two scores, it was tough to come back because we never. I mean, did they even punt one time? Is that what it was? Twice, I guess. Once at the end of the half.

But we just got to get a better plan for our guys. And I said this before, we're still figuring out what we do well on offense and defense, I think that's still part of it. I don't want to throw everything out because they got a lot of new players, we got a lot of new players, and we got a lot of new players playing a new system. And so, we got to figure—still figure out what our guys do well.

And I think there's still—we should have it down by now. In my opinion, that's poor coaching if we don't. But evidently today, we still didn't figure out what's—what our guys can do well because there—we did not do things well today.