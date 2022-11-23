What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma State

West Virginia heads into the final week of the regular season with nothing to play for other than pride. Last week's loss to Kansas State officially ruled them ineligible to make a bowl game, marking the third time in four years that the Mountaineers will finish with a losing season under head coach Neal Brown.

Garrett Greene will start his second consecutive game at quarterback for WVU. In his first start, Greene finished 15-of-27 for 204 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

As for Oklahoma State, what a tale of two seasons it has been for them. They began the year 5-0 and were ranked as high as sixth in the country. Since, the Cowboys have lost four of their last six, much of which can be attributed to the slew of injuries they've suffered.

According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has just a 28.9% chance to win while Oklahoma State has a 71.1% chance.

