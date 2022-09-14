What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Towson

Wins are hard to come by with this year's West Virginia team and if we're going off what the ESPN FPI calculates, there aren't many wins left on the slate for the Mountaineers.

In fact, this week's home matchup against Towson is the only game for the remainder of the year where the FPI predictor has West Virginia favored. Yep, that's right. The predictor has WVU finishing the 2022 season 1-11. Now obviously, the likelihood of that actually coming to fruition is very doubtful, but hey, you never know.

West Virginia has a 95.7% chance of winning its first game of the season this week while Towson has just a 4.3% chance of pulling off the biggest win in program history. Kickoff between the Mountaineers and Tigers is set for 1 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPN+.

