Where WVU Ranks in the ESPN FPI 131, Projected Win Total + Chances to Win Big 12

Projections, rankings, and more projections! It's that time of year. The ESPN FPI recently unlocked its full team projections and rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season, so let's take a look at what they foresee happening with WVU this fall.

ESPN FPI Ranking: 51

Out of 131 schools, WVU checks in at No. 51. This isn't all that bad considering how mediocre the Mountaineers have been over the past three seasons. They certainly have the ability to be a top 30 or 40 team when it's all said and done, but to start the year just outside the top 50 is fair, in my opinion.

Projected Record: 5.2-6.8

The FPI essentially has West Virginia finishing the year 5-7. This, I disagree with. You'll see my 2022 record prediction for the Mountaineers later this week but it will be a bowl eligible record. It's a challenging schedule, sure, but as long as JT Daniels stays healthy it's unlikely WVU only wins five games.

Chances of Becoming Bowl Eligible 40.2%

This goes hand in hand with the projected record shown above. I'll just say this, if the Mountaineers fail to make a bowl game in 2022, there will be pressure on Shane Lyons to make a decision on Neal Brown.

Chances of Winning Big 12: 0.4%

No one expects WVU to compete for the Big 12 crown, but there is an outside chance that they could rise above all expectations and earn a spot in the title game. It seems unlikely but hey, Baylor did it a year ago following a season in which they won only two games. I would give WVU at least one full percentage point, if not more. If the offense hits its rhythm early, it could turn into a special season.

Chances of Making CFP: 0%

Yeah, this one is tough. I would never say anything is completely off the table but a whole hell of a lot is going to have to go WVU's way for this to happen and that includes taking care of their own business. This might be the best team Neal Brown has had in his four years in Morgantown, but it doesn't even come close to being a national contender.

