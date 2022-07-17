Skip to main content

Where WVU Ranks in the ESPN FPI 131, Projected Win Total + Chances to Win Big 12

Very little love is being shown for the Mountaineers.

Projections, rankings, and more projections! It's that time of year. The ESPN FPI recently unlocked its full team projections and rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season, so let's take a look at what they foresee happening with WVU this fall.

ESPN FPI Ranking: 51

Out of 131 schools, WVU checks in at No. 51. This isn't all that bad considering how mediocre the Mountaineers have been over the past three seasons. They certainly have the ability to be a top 30 or 40 team when it's all said and done, but to start the year just outside the top 50 is fair, in my opinion.

Projected Record: 5.2-6.8

The FPI essentially has West Virginia finishing the year 5-7. This, I disagree with. You'll see my 2022 record prediction for the Mountaineers later this week but it will be a bowl eligible record. It's a challenging schedule, sure, but as long as JT Daniels stays healthy it's unlikely WVU only wins five games.

Chances of Becoming Bowl Eligible 40.2%

This goes hand in hand with the projected record shown above. I'll just say this, if the Mountaineers fail to make a bowl game in 2022, there will be pressure on Shane Lyons to make a decision on Neal Brown. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chances of Winning Big 12: 0.4%

No one expects WVU to compete for the Big 12 crown, but there is an outside chance that they could rise above all expectations and earn a spot in the title game. It seems unlikely but hey, Baylor did it a year ago following a season in which they won only two games. I would give WVU at least one full percentage point, if not more. If the offense hits its rhythm early, it could turn into a special season. 

Chances of Making CFP: 0%

Yeah, this one is tough. I would never say anything is completely off the table but a whole hell of a lot is going to have to go WVU's way for this to happen and that includes taking care of their own business. This might be the best team Neal Brown has had in his four years in Morgantown, but it doesn't even come close to being a national contender.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17909432_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

How to Watch Deuce McBride in the Summer League Championship

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Untitled design - 2022-07-16T213600.474
Big 12

Hot Clicks: Manoah to ASG, McBride Trade Rumor, Martin Leaves WVU + More

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
livingston-landen-78461-1
Football

Freshmen Faces: OL Landen Livingston Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Garrett Greene
Football

Four Takeaways from WVU's Preseason Depth Chart

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
USATSI_18701701_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Dominant in Final Start Before All-Star Break

By Schuyler CallihanJul 16, 2022
USATSI_17083144_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Deuce McBride, Knicks to Play for 2K23 NBA Summer League Championship

By Schuyler CallihanJul 16, 2022
Oct 9, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown checks the replay screen during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.
Football

Neal Brown Downplays Big 12 Road Travel

By Schuyler CallihanJul 16, 2022
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell giving instructions to his quarterbacks during spring practice.
Football

WVU OC Graham Harrell has a 'Different Energy' About Him

By Christopher HallJul 15, 2022