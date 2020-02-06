Why Has WVU Commit Jacob Gamble Not Signed?

Yesterday, West Virginia received two National Letters of Intent, neither coming from junior college offensive line commit Jacob Gamble (Iowa Western Community College).

Gamble was considered to be a big part of this class, due to the lack of experience the Mountaineers will have up front this year. Now that the first day of the February signing period has passed, Mountaineer fans are starting to question what the deal is on Gamble.

According to a source close to the Iowa Western program, Gamble is still working diligently on becoming qualified through the NCAA to make the move to Morgantown. Gamble still has the intent on signing with the Mountaineers, but is in a "wait and see" process. The source could not confirm whether or not West Virginia was saving a spot for him.

There are limited spots remaining for the 2020 class, so time could potentially be running out for Gamble, if it already hasn't. West Virginia is also in the running for linebacker James Thomas out of Camilla, GA. Thomas was set to make his decision yesterday, but due to flooding in the area, the school was closed for the day moving his signing to Friday. He will be choosing between West Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

If Neal Brown and company miss out on Gamble, expect the staff to turn their attention to the grad transfer route or potentially the transfer portal.

