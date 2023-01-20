Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces the Hiring of Blaine Stewart

Neal Brown adds to the coaching staff.

Friday morning, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown announced the hire of Blaine Stewart as tight ends coach. Blaine is the son of the late Bill Stewart, who was the head coach at WVU from 2008-10.

“Blaine Stewart is no stranger to West Virginia University football," Brown said in a statement released by the athletic department. "His father was a part of this program for 11 years, including three as the head coach, and Blaine grew up around Mountaineer football. I am happy to welcome him home. He has worked with multiple position groups, coordinators, and offensive systems with the Pittsburgh Steelers to go along with their special teams. I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Mike Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization and Blaine comes highly recommended.

“He builds relationships, and you can tell that he is the son of a coach. He knows and has worked with members of our current coaching staff in the past which will also be an asset. His enthusiasm and love for this program will be contagious.”

