BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Young DB to the Portal

The West Virginia secondary took another hit Thursday evening as freshman cornerback Tyrin Woodby entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Woodby did not play in any games during his lone season in Morgantown. The Baltimore, Maryland product chose West Virginia out of high school over the likes of Boston College, Buffalo, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Temple, Virginia Tech, and a few others.

What exactly are the Mountaineers losing in Woodby? Here is my scouting evaluation of him from National Signing Day.

Throughout his high school career, Ty Woodby has done it all. He's been a key playmaker at wide receiver, an explosive returner on special teams, and a very solid corner. Woodby has quick hips and rarely lets his receivers get behind him in deep pass coverage. Extremely athletic, flies all over the field, and is not afraid to come downhill to stop the run game. Playing wide receiver has helped him on the defensive side by understanding tendencies of what the receiver may try to do when given inside leverage, outside leverage, press coverage, or cushion. Should be able to compete for playing time on special teams right away and could make an impact on the defensive side of the ball by year two considering the current lack of depth at the position.

