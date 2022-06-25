Skip to main content

WVU Commit Will Dixon Officially Reclassifies to 2022

Add another tight end to the room for the upcoming season.

Recently, West Virginia picked up a commitment from class of 2023 tight end Will Dixon (6'5", 230 lbs) of Blair Academy in Hillsborough, NJ. After having discussions with the WVU coaching staff, Dixon made the decision to reclassify to 2022 and enroll for the upcoming season. 

Dixon chose the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Temple, and several others.

He will join a pretty deep tight end room that consists of Mike O'Laughlin, Brian Polendey, Victor Wikström, Treylan Davis, CJ Donaldson, and Corbin Page. 

