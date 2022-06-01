WVU Featured in Two of ACC's Top 5 Non-Conference Matchups

For now, Virginia Tech and Pitt are out of conference opponents, but reigniting the rivalry may spark interest from the ACC to add WVU in the future.

For a number of reasons, the ACC saw West Virginia as an institution that did not meet the requirements nor saw the financial benefit of adding WVU to the conference more than a decade ago. Oddly enough, they brought in the likes of Pitt, Louisville, and Syracuse - each of which has significantly smaller fan bases.

This fall, the Mountaineers will be featured in two of the ACC's top five non-conference matchups. The Backyard Brawl against Pitt to open up the season and then they head to Blacksburg just two weeks later to try and hold on to the Black Diamond Trophy for another year when they meet Virginia Tech.

Reigniting the rivalries with Pitt and Virginia Tech will show the ACC the benefit of having WVU in the conference in the future. With Texas and Oklahoma set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, there's no telling how stable the Big 12 will be. If a move to another conference becomes possible, the ACC makes the most sense and West Virginia makes the most for the ACC should they choose to expand.

Conference realignment talks are never-ending, but for now, WVU fans can at least be happy that each of their main rivals is on the docket for the 2022 season.

