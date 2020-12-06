WVU Football Commits React to Big Loss to Iowa State

Saturday evening was rather hard to watch for Mountaineers as they saw their team get manhandled on all three sides of the football, falling to No. 9 Iowa State by a 42-6 score.

It was a very disappointing loss, especially considering that they have been in every game this season with a chance to win in the 4th quarter. However, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown says he's not discouraged with the outcome, he's just upset.

"Here's the deal. We're in year two and we're a lot better than we were a year ago. It didn't show today, but we're a lot better than we were a year ago, but we're also a long way from where we need to be to be playing and competing in that championship game that's happening here at the end of the month. I'm not discouraged. This is not going to set us back from a program standpoint, it just brought to light some things that we already know and we've got a lot of work to do."

Anytime you have a loss like this, there starts to be a lot of concerns surrounding the direction of the program and if it is trending upward or if it is regressing. It also could concern fans that performances such as Saturday night's could influence a recruit’s decision to either de-commit or remain committed to West Virginia.

Fortunately for Mountaineer fans, that does not appear to be the case. Several members from the 2021 class including RB Jaylen Anderson, WR Kaden Prather, TE Treylan Davis, and S Aubrey Burks all took to Twitter to show support for their future coaches and teammates.

This is certainly a good sign to see as it shows that Neal Brown and his coaching staff are selling these kids on the program and the future of the program perfectly. College football programs at the Power Five level are rarely turned around immediately - it takes time. Iowa State is the perfect example. Matt Campbell went 3-9 in his first season including a loss to FCS opponent Northern Iowa and a 42-3 drubbing of in-state rival Iowa. He followed that up with two eight-win seasons and a seven-win season in 2019. Fast forward to 2020, his fifth year in the program, and he's got his team heading to the Big 12 Conference championship.

All it takes is time.

