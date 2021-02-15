Darius Stills Beginning to Virtually Meet With NFL Teams

In a little over two months, the 2021 NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio where former West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills will learn of where the next chapter of his football career will take place.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Stills has recently met with the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks virtually.

From now until the draft, you'll start to see more and more teams be connected to Stills but these three, in particular, would be interesting fits. All three have some solid talent on the interior of the defensive line which leads me to believe that they would be willing to kick Stills out to defensive end. Although he played the nose and defensive tackle the majority of his career in Morgantown, he has the versatility and speed to pretty much line up anywhere upfront.

From a scheme standpoint, Stills would probably fit best with the Jets out of the three he has talked to. They mainly play a three-man front which is obviously something he is accustomed to playing.

Photo courtesy of WVU Athletics Communications

Currently, Stills is projected to be a day two pick going somewhere in the 2nd or 3rd round. With the NFL Combine not taking place this year, it will be hard for several prospects to make a big impression on scouts and see their draft stock soar.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.