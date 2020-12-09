Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Darius Stills Selected to East-West Shrine Bowl

West Virginia defensive lineman is widely regarded as one of the top players in the country at his position.
Senior West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was selected to the annual East-West Shrine Bowl Tuesday morning. In nine games this season, Stills has registered 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one interception. 

The game was scheduled to take place on January 23, 2021, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. However, due to challenges with COVID-19 that game has been cancelled. Despite the cancellation of the game, the Shrine Bowl still wanted to recognize college football's top seniors. 

Stills could opt to return to Morgantown for an additional season due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to all players because of the pandemic impacted several games. With that said, it seems like Stills is more likely to head off to the NFL Draft while his stock is in a good spot.

