Five Players to Watch in 2020 on Offense

2019 may not have ended with a bowl game for the Mountaineers but there were plenty of bright spots on the team. The future of the West Virginia program is being handed off to a new group of individuals who shined during this past season and some who are new to Morgantown.

Jarrett Doege



Doege played in the final four games of the season for the Mountaineers and started the final three games. He finished with a 2-1 record as the starter and brought life to the offense. In just four games, he threw for 818 yards and seven touchdowns with a completion percentage of 65.83 percent.

Despite Doege playing well and finishing the season as the starter, I am sure Coach Brown will give every quarterback an opportunity in the summer to compete for the starting job but at this point it is Doege's job to lose.

Lamy Constant

Constant is the top 2020 recruit for the Mountaineers after he chose West Virginia over other offers from Michigan State, LSU, Texas A & M and several others. The 6-foot, 190 pound back already brings a college-ready body and based on his highlights, he plays bigger than his size shows on paper.

With Kennedy McKoy graduating, Constant has an opportunity to come in and compete for playing time immediately. Leddie Brown will most likely be the starter going into Week 1 but look for Constant to make the most out of his snaps and eventually become the go-to guy for the offense.

Sam James

James as a true freshman led the Mountaineers in receptions with 69 and receiving yards with 677. Despite lots of touches, he didn't see the endzone very often as he finished 2019 with only two touchdowns.

But James showed signs throughout the season that not only could he be a #1 option for his quarterback, he is a bona fide stud. His breakout game versus Texas Tech were he had 14 catches for 223 yards shows just how reliable he can be. He did have some drops this season but he was a freshman and those drops are expected to not occur as frequently moving forward.

Bryce Wheaton

After redshirting one year, Wheaton finally got some snaps this season and made the most of them. He finished 2019 with 12 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest moment of the year was the touchdown he had in the win over Kansas State.

I look for Wheaton to get more opportunities next season and use the summer to get more familiar with the playbook and to get reps with the quarterbacks.

Sean Ryan

Injuries slowed down Ryan's first season with the Mountaineers after transferring from Temple, but when he did play, he showed a great deal of potential. Despite playing just eight games in 2019, Ryan finished the season with 19 catches for 219 yards.

With the spring and summer to heal up, and having a full off-season in Morgantown, I look for Ryan to step up and be a new target that can be relied on in big game situations. The 6'4" receiver will be used in the redzone and I believe will take the role filled by George Campbell this past season.

