Neal Brown Offers First Impressions of Freshman QB Garrett Greene

The Mountaineers were able to get in all three scholarship quarterbacks in the game vs Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Jarret Doege and the West Virginia offense got out to a roaring start, which allowed for both Austin Kendall and true freshman Garrett Greene to check into the game.

Tim Curlee - WVU Football

"I was glad we got to play him for sure. That was the hope going into the game is that he would get to play some," head coach Neal Brown said."

In regards to his performance? It was pretty strong. He showed off his electrifying speed and his competitiveness shined through from this first snap. Neal Brown likes the swagger the freshman plays with but did have to tone him down on one occasion.

"He was up and down. I thought really only one bad decision. The time I got on him is because he danced on the sideline a little bit which when you're up at that score, you don't need to do that but he played the game with great energy," Brown said. "He has extreme competitiveness which is a positive. I thought he got the ball out of his hand. He ran the ball pretty effectively. His first play wasn't very good and he got hit and so, I think he learned from that. He got a lot of snaps for a true freshman getting his first playing time and I was glad he got in. He's a guy that will play a lot of football here."

Greene finished the day 3/4 passing for 24 yards and also tacked on 33 yards on the ground on five carries.

