Projecting WVU's Starting 11 - Offense

Spring football is now in the books, so I figured I'd take a shot at projecting all 11 starters on each side of the ball. First up is the offense.

QB - Jarret Doege

I won't waste too much time on this one. I know it would be entertaining to see Garrett Greene make a push for the starting job but realistically, that's not going to happen. Doege is the right man for the job and knows this offense the best. Not to mention he has one year and some change as the starting quarterback. That's not to say that at some point during the season he may struggle and be replaced by Greene but not to start out the season.

RB - Leddie Brown

He finished the season as the nation's 14th leading rusher with 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns. If it weren't for Brown's consistency in the running game, the Mountaineers would have been in a world of trouble. Look for him to carry the load once again in 2021.

WR (X) - Bryce Ford-Wheaton

It just seems like it's time for Ford-Wheaton to develop into the receiver we all know he can be. He has tremendous size, good speed, and now, has experience. He could mold into the next Gary Jennings if he can string together consistency - one of his biggest problems thus far.

WR (H) - Winston Wright Jr.

Wright is so shifty and quick which will allow him to line up all over the field. He could be moved into the slot with a linebacker on him and all of a sudden he's got a mismatch. Wright will be the guy that Neal Brown just tries to find ways to get the ball to in the open space where he does most of his damage.

WR (Z) - Sam James

After a promising freshman season, James' production took a bit of a dip in 2020. He had trouble holding onto passes and it became a reoccurring issue that played with his confidence. Now that he's had the offseason to iron those issues out, I expect him to return to his freshman form when he caught 69 passes for 677 yards and two touchdowns.

SLOT - Isaiah Esdale

Replacing T.J. Simmons will be Isaiah Esdale who has the best hands on the team according to head coach Neal Brown. Although he's not been highly productive in the passing game over the last two seasons, he still brings a lot of value to the offense. Look for him to be someone that is consistently targeted in 3rd down situations.

TE (Y) - Mike O'Laughlin

O'Laughlin has really grown into that tight end body since arriving at WVU. He's exactly the kind of player the coaching staff is looking for in recruiting at the position and will now have his chance to flourish. I'm not expecting him to be a go-to threat in the passing game by any means but he'll have his opportunities to chip in here and there and more importantly, excel as a pass protector and run blocker.

LT - Brandon Yates

Starting at left tackle in the Big 12 as a redshirt freshman is not an easy task and Yates found that to be true. There were several games where he just looked like a young freshman that was getting his feet wet and then there were some moments that made you think 'wow, this kid can really be something special.' It's all a part of the learning process and with one year now under his belt, he should become more consistent.

LG - James Gmiter

Despite only having 20 games of experience, Gmiter is considered to be the elder statesman on the offensive line. He's played in the most career games at WVU and for the most part, he's been rock solid. His best quality? You don't hear his name too much which is a good thing as an offensive lineman.

C - Zach Frazier

It's rare that a true freshman starts on the offensive line at the collegiate level but that's exactly what Frazier did in 2020 and to be honest, he was one of their most consistent players up front. He'll move inside to center which is a little more natural for him.

RG - Doug Nester

The Virginia Tech transfer and Spring Valley, West Virginia native should win one of the two starting guard spots in fall camp over the young but talented Jordan White. He has starting experience at the Power Five level and was arguably the Mountaineers' biggest addition this offseason. It may take some time for him to gel with the others on the line but practicing in the spring should help alleviate some of those early season bumps in the road.

RT - Parker Moorer

Right tackle may be one of the very few positions up for grabs when the Mountaineers commence for fall camp. John Hughes also has some experience at right tackle and Doug Nester has been taking some reps out there as well. With that said, the coaching staff wants to make sure they have the best five out there and they've been raving about Moorer's progress over the last year.

