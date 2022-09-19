Skip to main content

WVU Football Week 4 Injury Update

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown updates the injury list

The West Virginia Mountaineers face the Virginia Tech Hokies Thursday night at 7:30 pm, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. 

SeasonSummary_2022-FB-VT

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown provided an injury update during the team’s weekly media availability on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Jordan White and linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave returned to the rotation last week in the win over Towson and are available for Thursday.

Defensive back Charles Woods will be out again this week. The 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 selection left the game in the season opener versus Pitt with a lower leg injury. Brown also conveyed he would know more on the future of Woods’ availability.

"He had surgery last week. It’s kind of a unique surgery. We’re hopeful, he’s hopeful that he’ll be back,” said Brown. “It’s not a normal injury. It’s a really unique injury. So, there’s not necessarily a textbook rehab and a lot of it goes on how he feels but we’re hopeful, and like I said, he’s hopeful to be back.”

Jalen Thornton has been out since fall camp and, but Brown stated Thornton will practice on Monday and the staff is hopeful for his return to game action against the Hokies while Aubrey Burkes will be back on the practice field, and they are optimistic for his return to game action.

