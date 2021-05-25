Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WVU Lands JUCO CB Caleb Coleman

The Mountaineers have added to the secondary.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday night, West Virginia picked up a commitment from cornerback Caleb Coleman (6'2", 185 lbs) of Hutchinson Community College. 

Coleman appeared in seven games this past season and recorded 20 tackles and three interceptions for the Blue Dragons.

The Mountaineers have lost a few members of the secondary to the transfer portal this offseason and needed to add some depth, especially at corner. Coleman will have five years to play four and will be arriving to WVU this summer.

Coleman also held an offer from Western Kentucky.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16142216_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

O's Bullpen Spoils Strong Start by John Means

E2Mn29wXoAEGxhY
Football

WVU Lands JUCO CB Caleb Coleman

USATSI_15729640_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

OFFICIAL: Alek Manoah Promoted to Blue Jays

Jackson Wolf
Baseball

Multiple Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Honors

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Football

REPORT: Special Teams Analyst Leaving WVU for Coordinator Role

USATSI_11746739_168388579_lowres
Football

Top 10 WVU Transfers of the Last 10 Years

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Untitled design
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter Set to Take On LeBron James, Lakers in NBA Playoffs