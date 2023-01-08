Skip to main content

BREAKING: WVU Lands Transfer from Buffalo

West Virginia adds to the roster.

West Virginia secured a commitment from former Buffalo safety Keyshawn Cobb Sunday morning.

Cobb chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Akron, Charlotte, Kent State, Southern Miss, Troy, and UNLV. 

In his one year at Buffalo, Cobb recorded 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and one interception. At 6'1", 205 pounds, Cobb has the ability to play down in the box as an off-ball backer or in his natural spot in the back end as a safety. Given West Virginia's numbers in the secondary, this is a crucial get for Jordan Lesley's defense.

Prior to playing at Buffalo, Cobb spent the first two years of his career at Northeast Mississippi C.C. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_19711555_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

The Path for Geno Smith & Seattle to Make the Playoffs

By Schuyler Callihan
Lanell Carr
Football

Former WVU DE Lanell Carr Transfers to Big Ten School

By Schuyler Callihan
bin-wahad-mumu-70473-3
Football

Ex WVU DB Mumu Bin-Wahad Finds a New Home

By Schuyler Callihan
Joe Toussain, James Okonkwo Kansas Postgame
Basketball

WATCH: Toussaint, Okonkwo Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame 2023
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (14)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: Kansas Chalks Up a Big Win at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19745258_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_8439
Basketball

WVU - Kansas Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett