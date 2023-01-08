BREAKING: WVU Lands Transfer from Buffalo

West Virginia secured a commitment from former Buffalo safety Keyshawn Cobb Sunday morning.

Cobb chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Akron, Charlotte, Kent State, Southern Miss, Troy, and UNLV.

In his one year at Buffalo, Cobb recorded 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and one interception. At 6'1", 205 pounds, Cobb has the ability to play down in the box as an off-ball backer or in his natural spot in the back end as a safety. Given West Virginia's numbers in the secondary, this is a crucial get for Jordan Lesley's defense.

Prior to playing at Buffalo, Cobb spent the first two years of his career at Northeast Mississippi C.C. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

