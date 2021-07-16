WVU Looks to "Prove them Wrong" While Navigating a Tough Schedule

The West Virginia University Mountaineer football program has one of the toughest schedules in the country, ranked 13th according to the ESPN Power Index. Head coach Neal Brown addressed the upcoming challenges of the 2021 schedule as he was closing out his opening statement during the Big 12 Conference Media Days.

“Schedule-wise, very challenging, play 11 Power Fives. We're one of four universities that play 11 Power Five, nine league games, as you know, and we play two regional rivals. And the regional rivals are important for our fan base. We open at Maryland, which is going to be a challenge, and week three, we welcome Virginia Tech, and going back to the Big East days, one of the main rivals for our program. We are looking forward to the challenge.”

In an interview on ESPNU before taking the podium, Brown stated Maryland head coach Mike Locksley has the program “Improving” and “they’re recruiting at a high level.”

Like Neal Brown, Locksley is in his third season at the helm but took over a program in turmoil following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair from heatstroke that eventually led to the determination of head coach DJ Durkin in the midst of the 2018 season. However, optimism is beginning to surround the program as Locksley has retained some of the top recruits in the DMV area and return 30 of 38 players that made a start last season.

Virginia Tech, on the other hand, is splintered entering the sixth season with Justin Fuente. In his first year at the helm, he produced the program's first 10-win season since 2011, but the Hokies have been on a decline ever since, including finishing 5-6 last season. However, Virginia Tech is 13-5 in the last 18 meetings versus West Virginia and currently holds a three-game winning streak.

West Virginia opens the Big 12 portion of the schedule at Oklahoma, a team the Mountaineers have yet to beat since joining the conference. The Mountaineers are 40-40 all-time in Big 12 play and have only finished in the top half of the standings four times in nine seasons, posting a program-best 7-2 Big 12 Conference record in 2016.

Heading into this season, the media voted the Mountaineers sixth in the preseason standings.

"Well, can't control where you're at in preseason. I'm sure there's reasons why we're there, said Brown. “It's like I tell our players, you either prove them right or you prove them wrong. And our goal this season is to prove them wrong, and to do that you have to play better and to play better you have to practice better. That's our goal and what we're focused on. Our theme for this year is to be better, and that's the objective in every phase is to be better.”

2021 WVU Football Schedule

Sept. 4 @ Maryland

Sept. 11 LIU

Sept. 18 Virginia Tech

Sept. 25 @ Oklahoma

Oct. 2 Texas Tech

Oct. 9 @ Baylor

Oct. 23 @ TCU

Oct. 30 Iowa State

Nov. 6 Oklahoma State

Nov. 13 @ Kansas State

Nov. 20 Texas

Nov. 27 @ Kansas

