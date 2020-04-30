WVU Offensive Depth Chart Projections
Unfortunately, there was no spring football this year, well in West Virginia's case they were able to get two practices in before COVID-19 shut everything down. Returning guys are missing out on a developmental period, while newcomers missed out on gaining familiarity with the on-field schemes and chemistry with their new teammates.
Nonetheless, we went ahead and put together a way too early projection on who will line up in a starting role for the Mountaineers this fall (hopefully) and who will be competing for playing time.
Here is our latest projected depth chart for the offensive side of the ball:
QB
Starter: Jarret Doege
Backup: Austin Kendall
3rd string: Garrett Greene
Analysis: Doege and Kendall will battle it out for the starting spot and although Doege will win the job, I believe Kendall will give him a run for the money. He's finally 100% healthy and Neal Brown loves him. At the end of the day, Doege has more upside, which could lead to a more successful offense.
RB
Starter: Leddie Brown
Backup: Alec Sinkfield
3rd string: Tony Mathis
4th string: Avarius Sparrow
Analysis: Leddie Brown needs to be a workhorse in 2020. Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway are no longer here and the three backs behind him have limited experience.
WR (X)
Starter: Sean Ryan
Backup: Bryce Wheaton
3rd string: Devell Washington
Analysis: Sean Ryan should be in store for a big 2020 after having one year in the system and returning to the field completely healthy. One could argue that he has the best hands on the team.
WR (H)
Starter: Winston Wright Jr.
Backup: Reese Smith
Analysis: There will be a lot of production between these two and I think you'll see this position utilized more this season - especially with two guys that can absolutely fly.
WR (SL)
Starter: T.J. Simmons
Backup: Isaiah Esdale
3rd string: Randy Fields Jr.
Analysis: Everyone has been waiting for Simmons to break out and this is his last chance to do so. He was almost unguardable last year in the slot and that should be the case again the more time he spends working with Jarret Doege.
WR (Z)
Starter: Sam James
Backup: Ali Jennings
3rd string: Sam Brown
Analysis: There's a lot of depth at this position and if James breaks through for a monster season, you could see the other guys move around to some other spots.
TE
Starter: Mike O'Laughlin
Backup: T.J. Banks
3rd string: Charles Finley
Analysis: Neal Brown said last year that Mike O'Laughlin has the chance to be one of the best tight ends in the Big 12 by the time he leaves. Is this the year he steps up?
LT
Starter: Brandon Yates
Backup: Junior Uzebu
3rd string: Donavan Beaver
Analysis: Uzebu and Yates are both promising young players, but unfortunately, only one can win the job. The coaching staff has raved about Yates' potential and I believe he has a slight edge.
LG
Starter: Michael Brown
Backup: Tairiq Stewart
3rd string: Jordan White
Analysis: The battle between Brown at Stewart will be interesting, should they put Stewart on the left side.
C
Starter: Chase Behrndt
Backup: Briason Mays
3rd string: Zach Frazier
Analysis: This will be an interesting competition to watch pan out as Behrndt and Mays split time at center a year ago, but true freshman Zach Frazier (Fairmont) has a lot of potential. It's rare to see a true freshman offensive lineman see playing time, but Frazier may be an exception.
RG
Starter: James Gmiter
Backup: Blaine Scott
3rd string: John Hughes
Analysis: Gmiter seems to have this spot all but locked up, as long as they don't pit him up against junior college transfer Tairiq Stewart.
RT
Starter: Parker Moorer
Backup: John Hughes
3rd string: Junior Uzebu
Analysis: Moorer has received a lot of praise from the coaching staff and seems to be making strides in his development.
