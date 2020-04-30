WVU Offensive Depth Chart Projections

Unfortunately, there was no spring football this year, well in West Virginia's case they were able to get two practices in before COVID-19 shut everything down. Returning guys are missing out on a developmental period, while newcomers missed out on gaining familiarity with the on-field schemes and chemistry with their new teammates.

Nonetheless, we went ahead and put together a way too early projection on who will line up in a starting role for the Mountaineers this fall (hopefully) and who will be competing for playing time.

Here is our latest projected depth chart for the offensive side of the ball:

QB

Starter: Jarret Doege

Backup: Austin Kendall

3rd string: Garrett Greene

Analysis: Doege and Kendall will battle it out for the starting spot and although Doege will win the job, I believe Kendall will give him a run for the money. He's finally 100% healthy and Neal Brown loves him. At the end of the day, Doege has more upside, which could lead to a more successful offense.

RB

Starter: Leddie Brown

Backup: Alec Sinkfield

3rd string: Tony Mathis

4th string: Avarius Sparrow

Analysis: Leddie Brown needs to be a workhorse in 2020. Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway are no longer here and the three backs behind him have limited experience.

WR (X)

Starter: Sean Ryan

Backup: Bryce Wheaton

3rd string: Devell Washington

Analysis: Sean Ryan should be in store for a big 2020 after having one year in the system and returning to the field completely healthy. One could argue that he has the best hands on the team.

WR (H)

Starter: Winston Wright Jr.

Backup: Reese Smith

Analysis: There will be a lot of production between these two and I think you'll see this position utilized more this season - especially with two guys that can absolutely fly.

WR (SL)

Starter: T.J. Simmons

Backup: Isaiah Esdale

3rd string: Randy Fields Jr.

Analysis: Everyone has been waiting for Simmons to break out and this is his last chance to do so. He was almost unguardable last year in the slot and that should be the case again the more time he spends working with Jarret Doege.

WR (Z)

Starter: Sam James

Backup: Ali Jennings

3rd string: Sam Brown

Analysis: There's a lot of depth at this position and if James breaks through for a monster season, you could see the other guys move around to some other spots.

TE

Starter: Mike O'Laughlin

Backup: T.J. Banks

3rd string: Charles Finley

Analysis: Neal Brown said last year that Mike O'Laughlin has the chance to be one of the best tight ends in the Big 12 by the time he leaves. Is this the year he steps up?

LT

Starter: Brandon Yates

Backup: Junior Uzebu

3rd string: Donavan Beaver

Analysis: Uzebu and Yates are both promising young players, but unfortunately, only one can win the job. The coaching staff has raved about Yates' potential and I believe he has a slight edge.

LG

Starter: Michael Brown

Backup: Tairiq Stewart

3rd string: Jordan White

Analysis: The battle between Brown at Stewart will be interesting, should they put Stewart on the left side.

C

Starter: Chase Behrndt

Backup: Briason Mays

3rd string: Zach Frazier

Analysis: This will be an interesting competition to watch pan out as Behrndt and Mays split time at center a year ago, but true freshman Zach Frazier (Fairmont) has a lot of potential. It's rare to see a true freshman offensive lineman see playing time, but Frazier may be an exception.

RG

Starter: James Gmiter

Backup: Blaine Scott

3rd string: John Hughes

Analysis: Gmiter seems to have this spot all but locked up, as long as they don't pit him up against junior college transfer Tairiq Stewart.

RT

Starter: Parker Moorer

Backup: John Hughes

3rd string: Junior Uzebu

Analysis: Moorer has received a lot of praise from the coaching staff and seems to be making strides in his development.

