WVU Officially Welcomes Miami Transfer

The second level of the defense just got better.

Monday afternoon, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown officially announced the addition of former Miami linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave (6'1", 225 lbs).

The Camden, New Jersey native hit the transfer portal after seeing limited action over the course of two seasons in Coral Gables, recording just 11 tackles in six games. Austin-Cave had West Virginia on his top list of schools before committing to Miami. Others that he was interested in included Texas A&M, Minnesota, and several others.

Austin-Cave will have three years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.