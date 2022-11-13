Skip to main content

WVU OL James Gmiter Says 'Goodbye'

West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter is moving on from football

On Sunday, West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter is giving up the game of football.

The redshirt junior posted on Twitter "I'm going to miss this game... thank you for everything."

Gmiter has been sidelined since leading up to the Texas Tech contest with an undisclosed injury and lost his mother, Kim, in late October. 

The Bethal Park (PA) native played in 39 games during his Mountaineer career and started 31 of the games. 

Although Gmiter does have another year of eligibility, this was his fifth season as a Mountaineer.

