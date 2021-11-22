Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    WVU QB Jarret Doege Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

    The Mountaineer quarterback named the Big 12's best last week.
    It's been a season full of ups and downs for senior West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege but on Saturday, Doege was on his game. In the 31-23 win over Texas, Doege completed 27 of 43 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

    On Monday, the Big 12 Conference named Doege the Offensive Player of the Week. 

    Doege and the Mountaineers will look to become bowl eligible with a win over Kansas in the regular-season finale this Saturday.

