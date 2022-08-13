WVU Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Friday evening, WVU lost a key member to the scout team offense and special teams as wide receiver Mike Evans Jr. entered his name into the transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver appeared in just one game in two years with Robert Morris and did not record any stats before walking on at West Virginia back in early December.

Evans was not expected to see any playing time on offense in 2022, maybe only seeing action on special teams here and there.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.