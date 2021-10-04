October 4, 2021
WVU Releases Depth Chart vs Baylor

The Mountaineers have their depth chart set for this week's game.
On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference matchup at Baylor.

No changes to the depth chart were made from last week's depth chart against Texas Tech.

However, practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr.

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

WR (Z): Sean Ryan OR Isaiah Esdale, Sam Brown

WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

Right Guard: Doug Nester, John Hughes

Right Tackle: Parker Moorer OR Wyatt Milum

DEFENSE

DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

BAN: VanDarius Cowan OR Jared Bartlett, Lanell Carr

MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin

RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Jackie Matthews

FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

CAT: Sean Mahone, Kerry Martin Jr.

SPEAR: Scottie Young, Charles Woods

SPECIAL TEAMS:

K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

P: Tyler Sumpter

KO: Casey Legg

H: Graeson Malashevich

LS: J.P. Hadley OR Austin Brinkman

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown

PR: Reese Smith, OR Winston Wright Jr., OR Isaiah Esdale

