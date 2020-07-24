WVU Releases Renderings of New Video Boards

The West Virginia University Athletic Department announced its new partnership with ANC, an experience design and execution company, in the new video boards being featured at Mountaineer Field and the WVU Coliseum.

“Through our partnership with ANC, maximizing their decades-long experience in creating cohesive fan experiences, we’re highlighting that the fans are an integral part of West Virginia University and its athletics program,” said Shane Lyons in a release sent out but the WVU Athletics Communications Department. “These new boards are the next steps in modernizing our venues and giving us additional flexibility to create an exciting game experience. Not only will our fans love the upgrades, but they will totally enhance the look of the two venues.”

According to the release, the WVU Coliseum will introduce state-of-the-art digital multimedia technologies to offer a cohesive arena presentation and fan experience. The new multi-faceted center-hung scoreboard is nearly 2,500 square feet of 6mm LED, in-bowl fascia ribbons, along with the venue’s sound and lighting systems. Also, it will add nearly 2.75 times more LED than the current fixture with the main video screen being almost double in size.

The new video board in the south endzone of Mountaineer Field will be substantially larger 44’ H x 134’ W with a 12mm Surface Mount (SMD) LED – increasing the current board’s footprint by 20-feet in height and 50-feet in length – and upgraded east and west ribbon displays will be added. The 8,500 square feet of LED, will bring the action on the field, and in between plays, in a higher quality. The video boards on both ends of the stadium will be synchronized and operated by ANC’s award-winning vSOFT™ operating system.

“We’re excited to be working with West Virginia University on the final piece of their multi-year effort to modernize the venues and improve the atmosphere for fans,” said Jerry Cifarelli Jr., head of ANC’s sports division. “The better quality and streamlined audiovisual designs and technologies provide endless opportunities and flexibility to feature more robust and entertaining in-event content, and the ability to manage it seamlessly.”

