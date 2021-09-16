September 16, 2021
WVU Releases Uniform Combo for Virginia Tech Game

This week's game threads are officially set.
The Mountaineers are looking to improve to 2-1 this Saturday and regain possession of the Black Diamond Trophy as they play host to No. 15 Virginia Tech. Moments ago, WVU released their weekly video unveiling the team's uniform combo for the upcoming game. This week, the Mountaineers will wear gold helmets, gold jerseys, and blue pants.

This is WVU's Gold Rush game and fans who attend are encouraged to wear gold. 

West Virginia currently leads the all-time series, 28-23-2.

