    December 1, 2021
    OFFICIAL: WVU Reveals 2022 Football Schedule

    The 2022 slate is finally here.
    9/3 @ Pitt

    9/10 vs Kansas

    9/17 vs Towson

    9/24 at Virginia Tech

    10/1 at Texas

    10/13 vs Baylor

    10/22 at Texas Tech

    10/29 vs TCU (Homecoming)

    11/5 at Iowa State

    11/12 vs Oklahoma (Mountaineer Week)

    11/19 vs Kansas State

    11/12 at Oklahoma State

    

