OFFICIAL: WVU Reveals 2022 Football Schedule

9/3 @ Pitt

9/10 vs Kansas

9/17 vs Towson

9/24 at Virginia Tech

10/1 at Texas

10/13 vs Baylor

10/22 at Texas Tech

10/29 vs TCU (Homecoming)

11/5 at Iowa State

11/12 vs Oklahoma (Mountaineer Week)

11/19 vs Kansas State

11/12 at Oklahoma State

