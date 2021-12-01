Publish date:
OFFICIAL: WVU Reveals 2022 Football Schedule
The 2022 slate is finally here.
9/3 @ Pitt
9/10 vs Kansas
9/17 vs Towson
9/24 at Virginia Tech
10/1 at Texas
10/13 vs Baylor
10/22 at Texas Tech
10/29 vs TCU (Homecoming)
11/5 at Iowa State
11/12 vs Oklahoma (Mountaineer Week)
11/19 vs Kansas State
11/12 at Oklahoma State
