WVU Tight End Considering Retirement

Suffering and recovering from one ACL injury is hard enough. To go through it twice is even more challenging. To go through it three times is almost unheard of and is something that would make you question your future in the sport that you love to play.

That's where West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin is at after suffering his third season-ending ACL injury in five years. He injured his knee on what he deemed to be a "freak play" in the loss to the Texas Longhorns a couple of weeks back.

Friday night, O'Laughlin made a post on Instagram to update the fans on his injury, his time at WVU, and what he is thinking in regards to his future.

