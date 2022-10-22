Skip to main content

WVU Tight End Considering Retirement

The young man just can't catch a break.

Suffering and recovering from one ACL injury is hard enough. To go through it twice is even more challenging. To go through it three times is almost unheard of and is something that would make you question your future in the sport that you love to play.

That's where West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin is at after suffering his third season-ending ACL injury in five years. He injured his knee on what he deemed to be a "freak play" in the loss to the Texas Longhorns a couple of weeks back.

Friday night, O'Laughlin made a post on Instagram to update the fans on his injury, his time at WVU, and what he is thinking in regards to his future. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19105177_168388579_lowres
Football

Pat McAfee Tabs WVU as 'Most Disappointing Team' in College Football

By Schuyler Callihan
Black Neon Tech Versus YouTube Thumbnail (1)
Football

Mountaineers Now Gameday Guide: WVU at Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19095024_168388579_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Best Bets (1)
Football

Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 8

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19183759_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

By Christopher Hall
CJ Donaldson
Football

WVU's Keys to the Game vs Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 10, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back SaRodorick Thompson (4) rushes against Houston Cougars defensive end Nadame Tucker (45) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field.
Football

Know Your Foe: Texas Tech Offensive Breakdown

By Christopher Hall
uniforms
Football

WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan