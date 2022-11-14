WVU Tight End Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia tight end Corbin Page announced on Twitter his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday evening.

"First I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me, and I've made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!!"

The Huntington, WV native enrolled at WVU in January after hauling in 25 catches for 487 yards and four touchdowns during his senior season at Spring Valley High School.

Page did not see any action this season.

