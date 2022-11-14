Skip to main content

WVU Tight End Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia tight end announces his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia tight end Corbin Page announced on Twitter his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday evening. 

"First I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me, and I've made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!!"

The Huntington, WV native enrolled at WVU in January after hauling in 25 catches for 487 yards and four touchdowns during his senior season at Spring Valley High School. 

Page did not see any action this season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

DSC_3785
Football

Week 12 Odds: West Virginia vs Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19417845_168388579_lowres
Football

Interim AD: Brown's 'Fate' at WVU is 'Not Tied' to Lyons' Departure

By Schuyler Callihan
Blue Orange Geometric Business Converence YouTube Thumbnail (1)
Big 12

Between The Eers: Shane Lyons is Out as WVU AD, What's Next?

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_4090
Football

Greene, Straw Earn Big 12 Honors

By Julia Mellett
bin-wahad-mumu-70473-3
Football

BREAKING: Talented WVU DB Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
20221114_130105
Football

WATCH: WVU Interim AD Rob Alsop Speaks to the Media

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_17107715_168388579_lowres
Big 12

WVU President E. Gordon Gee Gives Statement on Shane Lyons, Interim AD & Neal Brown

By Schuyler Callihan
Shane Lyons
Football

Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD

By Christopher Hall