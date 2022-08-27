WATCH: WVU's New Uniform Featured on SportsCenter

West Virginia will be opening the 2022 season in style. Not only will they be reigniting the Backyard Brawl which has been dormant for a decade, but they'll be doing so in a special edition of Nike uniforms.

The team revealed the look back on West Virginia Day, June 20th. Saturday morning, the uniform was featured on the ESPN SportsCenter segment of 'Gear Up'.

West Virginia and Pitt will kick the season off next Thursday at Acrisure Stadium at 7 p.m. EST.

