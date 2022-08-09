Wyatt Milum Has 'All-American' Potential at Left Tackle

FWAA Freshman All-America Team.

The Athletic Freshman All-America Team.

On3 True Freshman All-America Team.

West Virginia's own Wyatt Milum gathered accolades last season for his lockdown work at right tackle. He started eight games and played in 12. It seemed as though offensive line coach Matt Moore was preparing him to assimilate into an already-veteran front five.

Wyatt Milum practices with the Offensive Line Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

After WVU's loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Moore viewed the off-season with his returning group as an opportunity to test the true freshman's adaptability on the opposite side.

Milum, who's left-handed, worked diligently to swap his hand and foot placements during the spring and summer. He's back now, and Fall Camp 2022 is showcasing that the move is already working as it was intended.

"I knew having to play him as a true freshman was going to be difficult," Moore said. "Last year, coach Brown really wanted to move him, but I said, 'Coach, we really need to keep him over here.'

"Playing tackle, especially in this league as a true freshman, confidence is huge. Those guys need to be able to work on both sides of the ball, and it's a great opportunity. I was hoping it was going to work out, and he's really taken to it. We're better now than we were with him playing on the other side."

Milum joins a front five which features a redshirt senior, two redshirt juniors, and junior center Zach Frazier. Milum's new guard, redshirt junior James Gmiter, is excited for this season alongside the group's youngster.

Left side of the WVU Offensive Line (L-R: Frazier, Gmiter, Milum, TE Polendey) practices snap reactions Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

"When we flipped him to the left, I think he feels more comfortable, even though at first, it took him a second to switch to a left-handed stance, to a left-handed kick," Gmiter said. "I think because he's a lefty, he's more natural over there.

"As a young guy, he's beyond what I've seen. He knows a lot. He has raw talent. When he's four years in, he'll be an All-American tackle. He already is. He'll be First Team. He's fun to play next to."

Even coach Brown is in full support of the shift. He's not only forecasting an improvement in last year's Achilles Heel, but also another stand-out performance for the sophomore.

"I feel really good about Wyatt Milum switching to the left side," he said. "He's going to be special. It's not if. It's when. He got a lot of really good experience last year."

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett