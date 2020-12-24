Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Wyatt Milum Wins Stydahar Award

Spring Valley High School star Wyat Milum wins top interior offensive lineman of the year award
On Wednesday, West Virginia football in-state commit earned the Studahar Award, for the best interior offensive lineman in the State of West Virginia. 

Milum earned First-Team All-State honors as a junior and a senior. He is ranked the No. 1 right tackle by Sports Illustrated and was invited to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl game before it was canceled in October. 

The Kenova, WV native did not allow one sack during his high school career in 1.480 plays and registered 198 knockdowns. 

