TE Gregory Genross Commits to West Virginia
The Mountaineers add another tight end to the mix.
Thw West Virginia coaching staff has been searching for some help at tight end and today, they found it. JUCO All-American Gregory Genross (Dodge City CC) Gregory Genross announced his commitment to the program fresh off his official visit over the weekend.
The former Arkansas commit also held offers from Colorado, Houston, Marshall, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, South Alabama, South Florida, Troy, Utah State, and Western Kentucky.
In two seasons at Dodge City, Genross hauled in 26 receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 10.2 yards per catch.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Published